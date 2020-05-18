New media voices are telling Kenya's Covid-19 stories - from the ground up

In the last two months, a wide range of Covid-19 news stories have provided multiple perspectives on the scale and impact of the pandemic in the Kenyan context.

SOURCE The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa is an independent source of news and views from the academic and research community. Its aim is to promote better understanding of current affairs and complex issues, and allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversation.

Go to: The Conversation Africa is an independent source of news and views from the academic and research community. Its aim is to promote better understanding of current affairs and complex issues, and allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversation.Go to: https://theconversation.com/africa

About the author Wambui Wamunyu is a senior lecturer in Media Studies, Daystar University and is also affiliated with the Kenya Editors Guild.

Top stories

News