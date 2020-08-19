Builders expands to East Africa with first store in Kenya

Investment in local community

Slightly delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Nairobi store is located at The Waterfront Karen mall and comprises close to 10,000m2 of trading and dispatch space along with a garden centre.As a building materials and home improvement retail destination, Builders says the new store will cater to renovation enthusiasts and homeowners, as well as small business owners and commercial contractors.Kenyan customers will have access to Builders’ ‘box format’ which carries an extensive product range covering building materials and home improvement requirements for flooring, paint, sanware, kitchens, lighting, electrical, appliances, garden, and more. A host of services including paint tinting and mixing, glass cutting, kitchen design and pool water analysis will also be available.The Nairobi store opening has led to the employment of more than 140 Kenyan individuals."An important aspect of the business model is to empower and uplift the communities in which it operates and enhance the local economy. The African chain adopts a multi-pronged approach by first ensuring that the Karen store will be managed and operated by local talent," Builders explains in a press statement.Builders says it has also invested time and resources to procure "some of the best" Kenyan product and service providers, including Doshi & Company, Longonot Farm, Robert Bosch East Africa and Savannah Cement. "To date, there are over 30 local businesses that will ensure that the store’s shelves and yard are well-stocked and always available to deliver what the Builders’ customers expect and love," Builders says.Aligned to its focus on education and early childhood development, the retailer has – with the help of Hope Worldwide – identified the Arise by Grace Centre in Kawangware as a beneficiary."Making the most of our incredible product offering, Builders will support much-needed renovation of the centre, which will include the provision of paint and building supplies to help create a more vibrant and conducive learning environment," Builders says.To kickstart the relationship ahead of the store opening, the hardware retailer provided food parcels to 150 families at the Arise by Grace Centre on 14 August.