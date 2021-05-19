TV News Kenya

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Communications Authority of Kenya approves TVWS framework
    The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) compliments the Communications Authority of Kenya's decision to approve the framework authorising the use of a TV White Space (TVWS). The step will make a significant difference in addressing increasing capacity demands, especially in rural, underserved areas, helping to meet the objectives of the Kenya National Broadband Strategy to reach the remotest parts of the country, says Martha Suárez, president of the DSA.
  • As climate change threatens Kenyan tea, millions of workers seen at risk
    NAIROBI, Kenya - Climate change is set to ravage tea production in Kenya, the biggest global supplier of black tea, threatening the livelihoods of millions of plantation workers, a report by British charity Christian Aid warned on Monday, 10 May 2021. By Nita Bhalla
    Show more
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad

    Africa

    More...Submit news
    Advertise on Bizcommunity
    Enquire

    Subscribe to industry newsletters

    Communications Authority of Kenya approves TVWS framework

    19 May 2021
    The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) compliments the Communications Authority of Kenya's decision to approve the framework authorising the use of a TV White Space (TVWS). The step will make a significant difference in addressing increasing capacity demands, especially in rural, underserved areas, helping to meet the objectives of the Kenya National Broadband Strategy to reach the remotest parts of the country, says Martha Suárez, president of the DSA.
    Photo by Anete Lusina© from Pexels

    The new TVWS framework will serve as a flexible way to make efficient use of spectrum while protecting existing and incumbent users from interference. The framework will play a key role in meeting the broadband penetration goals set in the Authority’s Strategic Plan (2018–2023).

    “We are delighted to see that the TVWS framework will now be used to enable cost-effective broadband deployment to increase digital inclusion across Kenya. More opportunities for digital growth and innovation will now be possible” says Martha Suárez. “Following many years of advocating for TVWS in Kenya, we are thrilled to see the potential of TVWS realised as a catalyst to a digital future.”

    The TVWS framework allows lightly licensed white space devices to operate at locations where Ultra-High Frequency (UHF) bands are not in use by licensed services, while protecting primary users from receiving harmful interference.

    As demand rapidly rises for high-quality broadband, this dynamic approach to spectrum sharing will play a vital role in supporting various use cases, including broadband data, Internet of Things (IoT), Super Wi-Fi, emergency communications and community networks.

    Suárez added, “The provision of lightly licensed white space devices will allow for affordable broadband and internet access to be delivered in unserved and underserved regions of Kenya. This decision is enabling a new digital ecosystem, giving access to spectrum to local Kenyan Internet Service Providers that are making incredible efforts to provide affordable connectivity in rural areas, and especially now during the COVID-19 crisis that connectivity has proven to be an essential service. ”

    It is thanks to the partnership between the Communications Authority of Kenya and the Strathmore University, @iLab Africa supported by the UK Prosperity Fund Digital Access Programme that the success of the TVWS framework has been brought to Kenya and this seems to be the first step in a very innovative long-term vision about dynamic spectrum management, led by the Authority.
    Comment

    Related

    Authority seeks to regulate ads on TV and radio17 Apr 2015
    Commercial TV white spaces give Ghanaian students cheap internet27 Jan 2015

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz