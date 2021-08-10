Knight Frank Kenya report notes increase in market activity in H12021

According to Knight Frank's First Half 2021 Kenya Market Update report, prime residential rents declined at a slower rate of 6.02% over the past 12 months to June, compared to a 7.62% decline in a comparable period in 2020, attributing the change to the reopening of the economy, rollout of vaccinations and landlords adjusting rental terms to accept lower rental prices. The continued oversupply of residential developments in certain locations, such as Kilimani, coupled with the current economic state, still makes this sector a buyers' and tenants' market.