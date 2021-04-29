Streaming News Kenya

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
    Show more
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad

    Africa

    More...Submit news
    Advertise on Bizcommunity
    Enquire

    Subscribe to industry newsletters

    MultiChoice's Showmax invests in African content for growth

    29 Apr 2021
    By: Omar Mohammed
    NAIROBI, Kenya - MultiChoice's online streaming platform Showmax is investing in producing its own local content for African audiences as it competes for their attention against Netflix on the continent, a senior executive told Reuters.
    Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO for General Entertainment and Connected Video is seen in this handout picture taken on 21 October 2014. Sean Brand/Showmax/Handout via Reuters

    MultiChoice is Africa's largest pay-TV group, available in 50 African countries. Its streaming service Showmax, launched in 2015, is available in 46 African countries and also in several Western countries, including Britain and France, which have sizeable African diaspora populations.

    The company is focusing on developing movies and shows set in its biggest markets of Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, senior executive Yolisa Phahle said in an interview.

    "For us, it really is about getting the local entertainment which we know African audiences enjoy, programming in their languages, stories reflecting their realities, their hopes and their dreams," said Phahle.

    She did not say how much Multichoice was investing in the production of local content.

    The company released six new original productions last year to add to its catalogue of content from the U.S-based cable channel HBO. It also offers global football, including the English Premier League, on its Showmax Pro platform.

    Some of the shows released so far this year include a reality TV series from Nigeria and a police procedural drama set in Kenya.

    As the Covid-19 pandemic forced people to spend more time at home, there was an initial increase in viewership for Showmax, Phahle said.

    Last week, MultiChoice said it would charge Showmax mobile subscribers across Africa on average 20% less for access on a single mobile device, in recognition that some users may not be able to afford such luxuries during the pandemic-induced economic slowdown affecting most countries.

    Broadcasters of all kinds on the continent are under huge pressure to keep viewers engaged, said Phahle: "They simply have hundreds and hundreds of other places where they can take their eyeballs or their wallets."

    The company is co-producing programmes with HBO and Cinemax on productions set in Africa to global audiences, she said.

    "They know that the stories that we are telling from our own backyard will find global audiences," she said of HBO and Cinemax.

    Source: Reuters
    Comment

    Read more: Multichoice, Reuters, African content, ShowMax

    Related

    ShowmaxBinge Skemerdans: "The type of storytelling that South Africans have longed for"1 day ago
    OnPoint PRGlobal Citizen announces Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as campaign chairs of Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World1 day ago
    Upsurge in consumer spend on digital services - FNB data14 Apr 2021
    ShowmaxSouth African content making waves internationally, from Annie to Bafta nominations9 Apr 2021
    12 of the biggest African series and films on Showmax5 Mar 2021
    ShowmaxTali's Baby Diary: 'The best South African TV show of 2021 so far'1 Mar 2021
    ShowmaxShowmax original Dam now streaming; drawing comparisons to HBO's The Outsider24 Feb 2021
    JNPRA Valiant digital transformation24 Feb 2021

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz