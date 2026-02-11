CannesLions2026 Young Kenyan creatives set for Young Lions competition

Three young Kenyan creative duos have secured their spots at Cannes Young Lions 2026 after winning the second edition of the Cannes Young Lions Kenya competition.

The top young creatives who won the chance to represent Kenya globally at Cannes Lions 2026 (Image supplied)

Kinjal Shekh and Muskaan Shaikh - digital category, Michelle Shingi and Nidhi Buty - film category and Gichimu Ikua and Victor Mureithi - design category will represent Kenya at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2026 in France.

The intense competition held at the Tusker Microbrewery from 6 to 8 February 2026, brought together 42 of Kenya’s most promising young creatives across the digital, design and film categories, testing their ability to deliver bold, creative and innovative solutions under high pressure.

A new generation of Kenyan creatives

Mureithi says winning the Cannes Young Lions Kenya competition is an incredible honour.

“I’m filled with joy and gratitude. This moment proves that bold ideas, hard work and believing in your voice truly matter.

“I’m proud to represent a new generation of Kenyan creatives ready to dream bigger, go further, and really looking forward to flying the Kenyan flag high in the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2026 in France.”

Empower the next generation

Zizwe Awuor, head of brand and marketing, Safaricom PLC, says, “At Safaricom, we believe that the future of Kenya’s digital economy lies in the hands of our young creatives.

“Young Lions Kenya allows them to think differently, collaborate, elaborate and turn their creativity into solutions that can make them compete anywhere in the world.”

This second edition of the competition was supported by key partners, including EABL, MB 96 and The Quollective.

“Tusker is proud to support Young Lions Kenya, a platform that continues to empower the next generation of Kenyan creatives as they prepare to represent the country at Cannes Lions Festival, carrying our stories, culture, and creativity to the world,” says KBL managing director, Andrew Kilonzo.

“Our partnership aligns with our longstanding commitment to championing creativity and innovation to ensure Kenya has a strong voice on the global stage.”

Region’s creative status quo

The Quollective, which aims to reshape the region’s creative status quo, emphasised the importance of nurturing local talent and creating opportunities for it.

“Partnering with Young Lions Kenya allows us to create opportunities for creative talent. We’re committed to building platforms where creativity can thrive through collaboration, mentorship and real opportunity,” says Emuron Alemu, chief creative officer, Quollective.



For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.