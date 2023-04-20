Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Labour Law News Kenya

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Court rules Meta can be sued in Kenya over alleged unlawful redundancies

20 Apr 2023
By: Ayenat Mersie
A Kenyan judge ruled on Thursday that Facebook's parent company Meta could be sued in Kenya, after 43 moderators at its Nairobi hub last month filed a lawsuit against the group and its local partner Sama for unfair termination.
File Photo: Meta Platforms Inc's logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration picture taken 28 October 2021. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
File Photo: Meta Platforms Inc's logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration picture taken 28 October 2021. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

In response, Judge Matthews Nduma issued an interim injunction against Meta and Sama preventing them from terminating the moderators' contracts, pending a judgment on the legality of their redundancy.

"The court finds that this court has jurisdiction to determine the matter of alleged unlawful and unfair termination of employment on grounds of redundancy," Nduma said on Thursday.

The moderators in the petition - who are now 184 in number - say they were fired in retaliation for complaints about working conditions and attempts to form a union.

"I do this work because I believe in protecting people," said Juanita Jones, a moderator in the petition.

"Moderation is the frontline defence of the internet – and it is time to value the work like it, not treat it as some disposable, dead-end job," Jones said.

Source:
Kenyan judge temporarily blocks mass layoff of Facebook moderators

By 22 Mar 2023

The moderators say they were blacklisted from applying for the same roles at another outsourcing firm, Luxembourg-based Majorel, after Facebook switched contractors.

Meta, Sama and Majorel did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

A Kenyan labour court in February ruled that Meta could be sued in the East African country after one former moderator at the Nairobi hub filed a lawsuit against it, alleging poor working conditions.

The cases could have implications for how Meta works with content moderators globally. The U.S. giant works with thousands of moderators around the world, tasked with reviewing graphic content posted on its platform.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Ayenat Mersie

Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; editing by Hereward Holland and Jan Harvey
Read more: unfair dismissal, lawsuit, court case, Meta, termination of employment, Ayenat Mersie

Related

File Photo: An LGBT activist wears a badge as he attends a court hearing in the Milimani high Court in Nairobi in Nairobi, Kenya. 22 February 2019. Reuters/Baz Ratner
For LGBTQ Kenyans, court win prompts backlash as threats escalate1 day ago
Source: © BartPhoto -
Hearsay: The role of medical certificates in court14 Apr 2023
Source:
Red & Yellow partners with Meta to launch creator nano courses24 Mar 2023
Source:
Kenyan judge temporarily blocks mass layoff of Facebook moderators22 Mar 2023
Content moderators sue Meta over alleged 'union-busting' in Kenya
Content moderators sue Meta over alleged 'union-busting' in Kenya22 Mar 2023
Image source: elnur –
Pitfalls of not preserving restraint of trade rights in final settlement1 Mar 2023
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium, 6 December 2022. Reuters/Yves Herman/File Photo
Meta appeals Kenyan court's decision it can be sued in Kenya21 Feb 2023
Source: © Omkar Patyane What does Meta Verified mean for agencies offering social media management as a service?
Meta joins paid verifications, so what now?21 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz